பங்குச்சந்தை

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ அண்ட் பேமென்ட் செர்விசஸ் (SBI Cards and Payment Services) ஐபிஓ (IPO) இன்று தொடக்கம்

KS Badri Narayanan Chennai | Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

பங்குகள் ரூ 750-755 க்கு விற்பனை செய்யப்படுகிறது; ரூ 9,000 கோடிகள் நிதி திரட்ட முடிவு; பிசினஸ்லைன் (BusinessLine Radhika Merwin) ராதிகா மெர்வின் பங்குகளை வாங்க ஆலோசனை

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ அண்ட் பேமென்ட் செர்விசஸ் (SBI Cards and Payment Services) ஐபிஓ (IPO) இன்று (மார்ச் 2) சந்தையில் விற்பனைக்கு வந்தள்ளது. இந்த பங்குகள் வரும் 5ம் தேதியான வியாழக்கிழமை வரை விற்பனை செய்யப்படும். முதல் மூன்று நாட்களில் அனைத்து தரப்பு முதலீட்டாளர்களும் (அதாவது ஃபாரின் போர்ட்ஃபோலியோ இன்வெஸ்டார்ஸ் (foreign portfolio investors), பெரு மற்றும் சிறு நிறுவனங்கள் (institutional investors), வங்கிகள் மற்றும் வங்கி சாரா நிதி நிறுவனங்கள் (banks and NBFCs), இன்சூரன்ஸ் கம்பெனிகள் (insurance companies) மற்றும் மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட்ஸ் (mutual funds), சிறு அல்லது சில்லறை மற்றும் பெரு முதலீட்டாளர்கள் (small retail investors and HNIs) விண்ணப்பம் செய்யலாம்.

முதல்முறையாக சிறு முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்கென்று ஐபிஓ-வில் ஒரு தனிதினம் ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. கடைசி நாளான வியாழனன்று சிறு முதலீட்டாளர்கள், ஊழியர்கள் மற்றும் எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்கள் மட்டுமே விண்ணப்பிக்க முடியும். இது சந்தை நிபுணர்களால் வரவேற்பு பெற்றுள்ளது.

ஐபிஓ விவரம்

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ ரூ 10 முகமதிப்புடன் ரூ 750-755க்கு பங்குகளை விற்பனை செய்கிறது. இதன் மூலம் ரூ 9,000 கோடிகளை திறட்ட திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது. புதிய பங்குகள் விற்பனை மூலம் 500 கோடி ரூபாயும்,

ஆபர் பார் சேல் (offer for sale - OFS ) அடிப்படையில் மீதமுள்ள ரூ 8,500 கோடிகளை, 13.05 கோடி பங்குகளை விற்று நிதி திறட்ட முடிவு செய்துள்ளது. இந்த ரூ 8,500 கோடிகள், எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸின் உரிமையாளரான ஸ்டேட் பேங்க் ஆப் இந்தியாவிற்கும் (SBI) மற்றுமொறு பங்குதாரரான கார்லைல் க்ரூப்புக்கும் (Carlyle‌ group) செல்லும்.

எஸ்பிஐ (SBI) தற்போது 74 சதவீதம் பங்குகளை எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸில் வைத்துள்ளது. மீதமுள்ள 26 சதவீதம் கார்லைல் க்ரூபிடம் (Carlyle group) உள்ளது. இதில் தனக்குரிய பங்குகளிலிருந்து 4% (3.73 crore shares) எஸ்பிஐயும், 10% பங்குகளை (9.32 crore shares) கார்லைல் க்ரூப்பும்‌, ஆஃபர் ஃபார் சேல் (OFS) மூலம் விற்பனை செய்ய உள்ளது.

எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்களுக்கு ஒதுக்கீடு

இந்த ஐபிஓவில், எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்களுக்கென்றுத் தனி ஒதுக்கீடு உள்ளது. ‌ சுமார் 1.3 கோடி எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் பங்குகளை ஒதுக்கீடு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. எஸ்பிஐ பங்குகளை பிப்ரவரி 18‌-ஆம் தேதியன்று தங்களது மின் கணக்கில் (demat account) வைத்திருந்தவர்கள், இந்த சலுகையை பயன்படுத்திக் கொள்ளலாம். ரூ 2 லட்சம் வரை, எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்கள் சிறு முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்காக (retail investors) ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள பிரத்தியேக வழி (quota) மூலமாகவும் விண்ணப்பிக்கலாம்.

இதைத்தவிர, எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் மற்றும் எஸ்பிஐ ஊழியர்களுக்கென்று 18.4 லட்சம் பங்குகள் ஒதுக்கீடு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. மேலும் ஊழியர்களுக்கு ரூ 75 சிறப்பு சலுகையும் உள்ளது.

நிதி நிறுவனங்கள் ஆதரவு

ஐபிஓ விற்கு முந்திய தினமான கடந்த வெள்ளியன்று 74 நிதிநிறுவன முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்கு (anchor investors) என்று ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள வழி மூலம் எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் ரூ‌ 2,769 கோடிகள் நிதி திரட்டியுள்ளது. அவர்களுக்கு பங்கு ஒன்றுக்கு ரூ 755 என சுமார் 3.7 கோடி பங்குகளை விற்று எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் நிதி திரட்டியுள்ளது.

அவர்களுள் Singapore Government, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Mutual Fund, Government Pension Fund Global and Birla Mutual Fund அடங்கும்.

எஸ்பிஐ காட்ஸ்: ஒரு பார்வை

இந்தியாவில் ஒரு கிரெடிட் கார்ட் கம்பெனி பங்கு சந்தையை அணுகுவது இதுவே முதல் முறையாகும்.

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் 1998-ல் தனது வர்த்தகத்தை ஆரம்பித்தது. கடந்த டிசம்பர் மாதம் (2019) முடிவடைந்த நிலையில், சுமார் ஒரு கோடி கார்டு வாடிக்கையாளர்களை தன் வசம் வைத்துள்ளது.

கிரெடிட் கார்ட் பிசினஸில் இரண்டு வழியாக வருவாயை ஈட்டுகிறது. ஒன்று annual subscription mode என்று அழைக்கப்படும் ஆண்டு சந்தா மூலமாகவும், மற்றொன்று வட்டி (interest) மூலமாகவும் வருவாயை ஈட்டுகிறது.

கம்பெனியின் லாபம் மிகவும் திறம் வாய்ந்ததா‌க‌ உள்ளது. FY17-19ல் return on asset என்று அழைக்கப்படும் சொத்தின் மூலமாக வருவாய் 4-4.8% ஆகவும், பங்கின் மூலமாக வருவாய் (return on equity) 28-31% ஆகவும் உள்ளது.

பிசினஸ்லைன் ராதிகா மெர்வின் வாங்க ஆலோசனை

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் பங்குகள் சற்று கூடுதல் விலையில் வந்தாலும், கம்பெனியின் அபரிதனமான வளர்ச்சி, உன்னதமான லாபம் மற்றும் அதன் கூரிய பார்வை பொது வெளிச்சந்தையில் எவ்வாறு வளர்ச்சி அடையலாம் என்று‌ இருப்பதால், எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் பங்குகளை முதலீட்டாளர்கள் வாங்கலாம் என்று அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

Published on March 02, 2020
