பன்னாட்டு நிறுவனங்கள் டிவிடெண்ட் மழை பொழியுமா?

KS Badri Narayanan Chennai | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

பணத்தில் மிதக்கும் Infosys உள்ளிட்ட ஐந்து இந்திய கம்பெனிகள்; ஈவுத்தொகை விநியோக வரி விலக்கு டெவிடெண்ட் ஈல்டை பெருக்கும்; இந்திய கம்பெனிகள் பைபைக் (buyback) செய்யும்;

பன்னாட்டு நிறுவனங்கள் அடுத்தாண்டு முதல் ஈவுத்தொகையை (dividend)‌ அதிகரிக்கும் என ஐ ஐ ஏ எஸ்  என்ற நிறுவனம் கூறியுள்ளது.

பங்குச்சந்தை‌யில் முதலீடு செய்யும் பெருநிறுவனங்களுக்கு  ஆலோசனை வழங்கும் நிறுவனம் இன்ஸ்டிட்டுயஷனல் இன்வெஸ்டார் அட்வைசரி சர்வீஸ் (institutional investor advisory services -  சுருக்கமாக ஐ ஐ ஏ எஸ்). இந்த பட்ஜெட்டில் டிவிடெண்ட் டிஸ்ட்ரிபியூஷன் டாக்ஸ் என்று அழைக்கப்படும் ஈவுத்தொகை வினியோக வரியை  நிறுவனங்களிடமிருந்து தனிநபர்களுக்கு மாற்றியுள்ளது. இதனால் பன்னாட்டு நிறுவனங்கள் இனிமேல் தாராளமாக ஈவுத்தொகையை அளிப்பார்களென்று இன்ஸ்டிட்டுயஷனல் இன்வெஸ்டார் அட்வைசரி சர்வீஸ் (institutional investor advisory services), கூறியுள்ளது.

பன்னாட்டு நிறுவனங்கள் தாங்கள் இந்திய கம்பெனியில் கொடுக்கும் ஈவுத்தொகைக்கு, சொந்த நாட்டில் வரிச்சலுகை பெறமுடியும். ஈவுத்தொகை விநியோக வரியை விலக்கியுள்ளதால், Multi National Companies என்றழைக்கப்படும் பன்னாட்டு நிறுவனங்கள் இனி நம் நாட்டில் வரி செலுத்த தேவையில்லை.

ஆனால், குடும்பக் கட்டுப்பாட்டில்லுள்ள (family owned)  இந்திய நிறுவனங்கள் இந்த நடப்பாண்டே  ஈவுத் தொகையை அதிகம் கொடுக்குமென கணித்துள்ளது. இது ஏனெனில் பலருக்கு தனிநபர் வருமான வரி 44 சதவீதம் வரை இருக்க வாய்ப்புள்ளதால் ஈவுத் தொகைக்கு அடுத்தாண்டு முதல் பெருமுதலாளிகள் அதிக வரி செலுத்திட நேரிடும். இதை தவிர்க்க இந்தாண்டே ஈவுத்தொகை அதிகரித்து கொடுப்பார்கள்.

பன்னாட்டு நிறுவனங்களான

Glaxo Consumer Healthcare (dividend: ₹486.80 a share), Oracle Financial Services Software (₹196.70), Pfizer (₹329.10), Hindustan Unilever (₹5.10), ACC (₹55), Abbott India (₹466.10), Ambuja Cements (₹4.9), Honeywell Automation India (₹985.30) and Bata India (₹50.70)  ஈவுத்தொகையை (டிவிடெண்ட் ) இவ்வாறு அதிகரித்துக் கொடுக்கும் என IiAS கணித்துள்ளது.

இன்ஸ்டிட்டுயஷனல் இன்வெஸ்டார் அட்வைசரி சர்வீஸ் (institutional investor advisory services -  ஐ ஐ ஏ எஸ்), ஆண்டுதோறும் BSE-500 கம்பெனிகளின் வரவு-செலவு கணக்குகளை பார்த்து ஒவ்வொரு கம்பெனியும் தனது முதலீட்டாளர்களிக்கு எவ்வளவு பணத்தை ஈவுத்தொகை  அல்லது பைபேக் (buyback) மூலமாக கொடுக்க வாய்ப்புள்ளது என்று  ஒரு ஆய்வறிக்கையை அளித்துக் கொண்டு வருகிறது.

அந்த வழியில் இது ஐந்தாவது ஆண்டுக்கான ஆய்வறிக்கையாகும்.

அதன்படி 2018-19 கணக்காண்டு முடிவில், சுமார் 60 கம்பெனிகள் தங்களது முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்கு ரூ 88,600 கோடிகள் வரை ஈவுத்தொகை மூலமாக திருப்பிக் கொடுக்க முடியும் என்று ஐ ஐ ஏ எஸ் கூறியுள்ளது. இந்த 60 கம்பெனிகளின் கையில் உள்ள பணத்தை பார்க்கும்பொழுது இந்த ரூ 88,600 கோடிகள், வெறும் மூன்றில் ஒரு பங்கேயாகும், என்று அந்த நிறுவனம் கூறியுள்ளது.

மேலும்,  இந்த 60 கம்பெனிகளில், வெறும் 5 மாத்திரம் கிட்டத்தட்ட ரூபாய் 50 ஆயிரம் கோடிகள் வரை தர  இயலும் என்றும் இந்த ஆலோசனை நிறுவனம் கூறியுள்ளது.

அந்த 5 கம்பெனிகள் Infosys (₹36.6/share), ITC (₹11.2), Wipro (₹14.7), TCS (₹13) and SBI Life Insurance Company (₹37.3).

ஈவுத்தொகை வருமானம்

இந்த 6 கம்பெனிகளும் இவ்வாறு டிவிடென்டை (ஈவுத்தொகை) உயர்த்திக் கொடுத்தால், ஈவுத்தொகை வருமானம் (dividend  yield) சராசரியாக சுமார் 3.8 சதவீதம் வரை BSE 500 கம்பெனிகளுக்கு உயருமென, ஐ ஐ ஏ எஸ் தனது அறிக்கையில் கூறியுள்ளது.  அதேப்போல், SBI Life Insurance, MOIL, Engineers India, Persistent Systems, RITES and CARE Ratings, ஆகிய நிறுவனங்கள் தங்களிடம் உள்ள அதிக பணத்தை முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்கு பகிர்ந்தளித்தால், கூடுதல் ஈவுத்தொகை வருமானம் 15 சதவீதம் வரை உயர வாய்ப்புள்ளது எனவும் இந்நிறுவனம் கூறியுள்ளது.

 

இனி பைபேக் பாதை

வரும் கணக்காண்டு முதல், ஈவுத்தொகை விநியோக வரி, கம்பெனிகளிடமிருந்து தனி நபரிடம் சென்றுள்ளதால், கம்பெனிகள்  தங்களிடமுள்ள பணத்தை டிவிடெண்ட்க்கு பதிலாக பைபேக் மூலம் விநியோகம் செய்யும். ஏனெனில் பைபேக் செய்தால் அதிகபட்ச வரியே 24.2 சதவீதம் தான். ஆனால் டிவிடெண்ட் (ஈவுத்தொகை) மூலம் பணம் பெற்றால், பல முதலாளிகள் 44 சதவீதம் வரை வரி செலுத்த நேரிடும் ஆகவே கம்பெனிகள் பைபேக் முறையே பணத்தை விநியோகம் செய்யும் என ஐ ஏ எஸ் கூறியுள்ளது.

