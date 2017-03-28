NTPC board has approved an investment of Rs 3,004 crore for Talaipalli coal mining project which has an estimated 18 million tonnes per annum capacity in Chhattisgarh.

“In line with the corporate disclosure requirements, we wish to inform that the board of directors of the company has accorded investment approval for Talaipalli coal mining project (18 million tonnes per annum) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 3,004 crore,” NTPC Ltd said in a statement today.

According to the statement, coal mining is integral to NTPC’s fuel security strategies. The state-run power giant realises that greater self-reliance on coal will go a long way in ensuring the sustained growth of power generation.

NTPC has been allotted coal blocks namely Pakri-Barwadih, Chatti-Bariatu, Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli and Chatti-Bariatu (South), Banai, Bhalumunda and Mandakini B.

These mines have total geological reserves of around 7.15 billion tonnes. These blocks have a production potential of 107 mtpa catering to a requirement of 20,000 MW. Pakri-Barwadih has a block area of 46.26 sq km and a mine capacity of 18 mtpa with mineable reserve of 641 mt.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)