Craftsman Automation, a Coimbatore-based engineering and manufacturing company, is setting up a new green field plant in RIICO Industrial Area Salarpur (Bhiwadi) in Rajasthan.

The company plans to invest ₹150 crore for the manufacture of Aluminium products in the first phase and other products from its three verticals in Phase 2, depending on the business requirements from time to time.

Craftsman Automation’s three verticals are automotive, powertrain & others, automotive-aluminium products, and Industrial and Engineering.

“Our facility at Bhiwadi is a strategic investment for it allows us to capitalise on the large and growing business opportunities in the North, largely owing to the Government clarion call for ‘Make in India’.

The greenfield unit, together with our unit at Faridabad, will allow us to service our customers better and faster, strengthen our presence in North India and emerge as a critical business driver over the coming years”, S Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said.

Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary to Rajasthan Government, Department of Industries, said, “We welcome Craftsman Automation Limited and support it with Rajasthan’s investment promotion schemes, financing/loans, incentive schemes and all eligible benefits .

As an investor-friendly state, we are happy to extend all the help and support to Craftsman for their new dimension of growth in Rajasthan.”

Gautham Ram, Director of Craftsman Automation, said, “We are excited to be part of ‘Grow with Rajasthan’ and we will go all out to make this plant operational in the next 12 months timeframe”.