BEML, a defence public sector undertaking, has bagged a Rs 1,421-crore order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for the supply of 150 sets of intermediate metro cars to augment the existing 3-car trains supplied by BEML to 6-car trains.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Managing Director, BMRCL, and Deepak Kumar Hota, Chairman and Managing Director BEML, signed the contract agreement. Aniruddh Kumar, Director-Rail and Metro business of BEML, was present.

The supply of intermediate metro cars to BMRCL is expected to commence from June 2018 and is to be completed by December 2019.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

