Sadbhav Infrastructure has been declared the lowest bidder in a tender floated by National Highways Authority of India for construction of the Udaipur bypass in Rajasthan, the company said in an exchange filing. Sadbhav Infrastructure had placed a bid of ₹814 crore for the project based on hybrid annuity model. The project involves construction of a 23.88-km long road within a stipulated period of 730 days. Shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure were up 0.94 per cent at ₹101.95 on the NSE.

BEML on Monday said it won a ₹1,421-crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for supply of metro cars. The order entails supply of 150 seats of intermediate metro cars to augment the existing three-car trains supplied by BEML to six-car trains. The contract is scheduled to be completed by December, 2018. The PSU major forayed into manufacture and supply of hi-tech metro cars in 2002 and has so far supplied over 1,000 metro cars to the metro corporations of Delhi, Bangalore and Jaipur. Shares of BEML gained 0.55 per cent at ₹1,309.55 on the NSE.

Steel Authority of India has cut prices of galvanised corrugated sheets by 5-10 per cent across regions for March, according to data available on the steel-maker’s web site. The company has also cut the prices of steel bars across regions by 2-4 per cent for the month. These price changes are for 8-32 mm bars of steel. Earlier in January, companies had raised prices of flat and long products by an average ₹2,500-3,000 per tonne. Shares of SAIL were down 3.6 per cent at ₹60.25 on the NSE.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)