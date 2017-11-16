The depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal has kept moving almost parallel to the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, triggering heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The rain bands have reached Kolkata to the east-northeast, the track for its onward movement, delaying the toss for the first cricket test between India and a visiting Sri Lankan team.

HEAVY RAIN FORECAST

At around 8.30 am the depression was located approximately 110 km east of Visakhapatnam in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and 185 km south-south-west of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The storm will continue to move north-east until midnight, retaining its intensity and start to weaken, thereafter.

It will bring heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over coastal Odisha and coastal Bengal for the rest of today, an India Met Department (IMD) forecast said.

Heavy rain has been forecast for the North Andhra Pradesh coast. Squally winds are likely and the weather warning for fishermen stays. As for tomorrow, a heavy rain alert is valid for coastal Bengal.

FRESH 'LOW' FORECAST

Parts of the interior peninsula covering Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala should start witnessing passing thundershowers from today, before they get organised and spread out towards the weekend.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop over the North Andaman Sea over the next four to five days (by November 21, Tuesday).

This would substantiate the wind-field projections, which the IMD has been plotting on its maps over the past many days.

As in earlier cases, during this season, there would be a remnant of a storm/typhoon in the North-West Pacific/South China Sea drifting into the Gulf of Thailand and crossing into the North Andaman Sea.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre has already pointed to a causative circulation lying east of the Philippines this morning, which is expected to become a depression by tomorrow night.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)