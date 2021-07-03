A quiz on the European Football Championship

Kick off

1. Which is the only team to retain the Euro trophy? If it helps they also managed to win a World Cup in between!

2. In 1996, who won the tournament for his country by scoring the first ever golden goal in the history of international football?

3. The Euros have often thrown up huge upsets. Which team won the 1992 tournament after coming into the event only as a replacement when the Yugoslavian national team withdrew from the tournament?

4. Who missed the decisive penalty in sudden death when England lost to Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 96?

5. In the 1976 finals, a Czech player cheekily chipped the ball right in the middle with the goalkeeper diving to his left. This style of penalty taking, hitting straight at the keeper assuming he will move has come to be named after him. Name the player and the country against which he scored the goal.

6. The Netherlands have been a traditional football power for decades, but have won only one major tournament, the 1988 Euro tournament. Which team did they beat in the final?

7. Which country has angered one of their neighbours, a fellow participant by putting a map of their country on the jerseys, which includes a specific area disputed by the other country? They also put their national slogan on the jersey, but that was disallowed by UEFA.

8. In Euro 2020, who scored possibly the goal of the tournament so far by kicking the ball almost from the half line after noticing the opposing goalkeeper was off his line?

9. The stadium in Budapest, Hungary, that is one of the host venues this summer, is named after which football legend?

10. Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the most prolific scorer in the history of the tournament, having scored 14 goals across editions. Which peerless French star of the 1980s is in second place with 9 goals?

1. Spain, they won the Euro in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 World Cup.

2. Oliver Bierhoff of Germany, against the Czech Republic.

3. Denmark.

4. Gareth Southgate, who is the current manager of the England team.

5. Antonín Panenka, against Germany. The technique is now known as a ‘Panenka’.

6. USSR. They won 2-0 with goals scored by Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten. It was one of the last tournaments in which the USSR played as a team.

7. Ukraine, their map included Crimea which Russia is disputing.

8. Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic, against Scotland. It is the longest goal recorded in the European Championship with the attempt taken from 49.7 yards.

9. Ferenc Puskás, the great Hungarian striker who also played for Real Madrid.

10. Michel Platini, who was also the President of UEFA between 2007 and 2017.

