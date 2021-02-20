Quiz on Indian footballers

It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s. This quiz is all about Indian footballers.

On the ball

1 The first captain of independent India team was a physician from Nagaland who was also an ace footballer. Name him.

2 Born with the first name Subimal, this fine sportsman also captained his state in a Ranji trophy final apart from being one of India’s greatest footballers in the ’50s and ’60s and leading India to victory in the 1962 Asian Games. By what name was he better known?

3 In 1998, this brilliant striker had a film made on him, which got its title from a nickname he earned while playing in Kolkata. He also starred in the film Shantham in 2001,which was the start of a fairly prolific film career. Name him.

4 In January 2020, Ngangom Bala Devi signed a contract with a European club and became the first Indian woman to net a goal in the professional league in Europe when she scored for her team against Motherwell LFC. Which team was she representing at the time?

5 Peter Thangaraj was a towering presence in Indian football, representing the country in two Olympics. He was also voted the best player in Asia in his category in 1958. In which position did Thangaraj play?

6 Which footballer of the ’80s was known for his deadly partnership with Bikash Panji and scored an international hat-trick for India. The IFA’s under-19 football league was named in his honour.

7 Neville D’Souza was a Bombay footballer who scored a sensational hat-trick in the 1956 Summer Olympics, the first by an Asian. Against which team did he score the three goals?

8 Which star Indian footballer was the first to join a team in America’s Major League Soccer, signing for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010?

9 After which legendary India player is the football stadium in Namchi in South Sikkim named? It was completed in 2010.

10 Who, in 1983, became the first Indian woman footballer to win an Arjuna Award?

Answers

1 Talimeren Ao, who captained India in the 1948 London Olympics, was also the flagbearer of the country’s contingent.

2 Chuni Goswami.

3 IM Vijayan; the first film was Kalo Hiran.

4 Rangers WFC, affiliated with Rangers FC, Glasgow.

5 Goalkeeper. He represented all three Kolkata giants: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.

6 Krishanu Dey.

7 Australia, the hosts. India won 4-2.

8 Sunil Chhetri.

9 Bhaichung Bhutia. He hails from the small town of Tinkitam in Sikkim.

10 Shanti Mullick from Bengal.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj