Quiz on IPL

It’s the start of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This week’s quiz is all about its first 12 seasons.
1 In which year before 2020 did the IPL play a part of the tournament in the Gulf?
2 Everyone remembers Brendon McCullum’s blistering 158 (not out) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the inaugural match of the IPL in 2008. If McCullum scored the first IPL century, who got the second?
3 Who is the first Indian batsman to have won the Orange Cap as the highest run scorer in the IPL?
4 Still on the Orange Cap. In the 12 years of the tournament, which is the only year that the highest scorer played for the champion team?
5 Which international player played just two matches in the 2008 IPL, but was Man of the Match (MOM) of his first and only appearance on his team’s home ground?
6 Which franchise played just one season of the IPL and was represented by the likes of Brendon McCullum, Brad Hodge, Ravindra Jadeja and Mahela Jayawardene?
7 Which is the only city to have two different franchises representing it and winning IPL titles, though the first to win played that entire season abroad?
8 Which Indian bowler is currently the second-most successful bowler in IPL history after Lasith Malinga in terms of wickets taken?
9 With 326 over-boundaries, Chris Gayle comfortably leads all six hitters in the IPL with a lead of over a hundred over second placed AB DeVilliers. But who has hit the maximum fours in the IPL?
10 Which strongly built player from Punjab was a star fast bowler for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first year in the IPL, taking 17 wickets, and even made it to the Indian team for a couple of matches before fading away?
Answers
1 2014; the first part of the tournament was played in the UAE due to the general elections happening in India that year. Teams played an average of five matches there.
2 Mike Hussey, for CSK vs Kings XI Punjab. It was CSK’s first-ever IPL match.
3 Sachin Tendulkar, with 618 runs in 15 matches in 2010.
4 2014. Robin Uthappa for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
5 Shoaib Akhtar for KKR. He won the MOM award against the Delhi Daredevils (DD).
6 Kochi Tuskers.
7 Hyderabad. It was the home ground of the Deccan Chargers, which won the title in 2009, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 winners.
8 Amit Mishra of DD, who has taken 157 wickets. Malinga still leads the table with 170.
9 Shikhar Dhawan; 524 and counting.
10 Manpreet Gony.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
