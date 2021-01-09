Quiz on metros and rapid transit systems

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
On this day in 1863, the world’s oldest underground railway opened between Paddington and Farringdon, the first stations of the London Underground. This quiz is all about metros and other rapid transit systems.
Track record
1 From which city’s underground railway network did the term ‘metro’ become popular for such transport systems?
2 Opened in 1904, which city has the largest rapid transit system in the world with a total of 472 stations in operation?
3 Which 2009 film starring Denzel Washington and John Travolta, a remake of a 1974 film, is about the hijack of a New York subway train on 77th street?
4 One of the oldest and busiest rapid transit systems in Southeast Asia, which city’s metro network was also built as a defence resource with civil defence bunkers and air raid shelters and had the capacity to withstand aerial bombs and chemical attacks?
5 Another rapid system in Europe was used as a bomb shelter during the long siege of the city in World War II and is one of the deepest metros in the world, with one station 282 ft below sea level. Identify this metro network.
6 A classmate of former chief election commissioner TN Seshan in both school and college, which former Indian Railway Service officer is known as the ‘Metro Man’ for his work on the Delhi and Kochi metro services. He is currently working on the Lucknow metro and is an adviser to the Jaipur and Coimbatore metros.
7 With more than 3 billion footfalls every year, which subway system is easily the busiest in the world?
8 In the Japanese metro network, what job is performed by people known as ‘oshiya’, usually hired during the winter months?
9 The Kolkata Metro is the first metro network in India, having commenced operations in 1984. Which matinee idol is the Tollygunge station on this network named after?
10 The first metro network in Europe was the London metro. Which was the first metro network in continental Europe, with the first line being completed in 1896? Its beautiful functionality and form has earned it a place in the list of Unesco World Heritage Sites.
Answers
1 Paris. The original company to build the Paris Metro was the Compagnie du chemin de fer métropolitain de Paris. The system was known as La Metropolitan, which later came to be known as the metro.
2 The New York Subway.
3 The Taking of Pelham 123, based on a novel by Morton Freedgood.
4 The Singapore MRT.
5 The St Petersburg Metro, originally known as the Order of Lenin Leningrad Metro.
6 E Sreedharan; he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.
7 The Tokyo subway. Shinjuku is the busiest station on the planet.
8 They are pushers who push people into trains and make sure the doors are shut. The increased clothing during winters makes their work necessary in busy stations.
9 Mahanayak Uttam Kumar. Tollygunge was the traditional hub of the Bengal film industry.
10 The Budapest Metro.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...