Quiz on significant dates in films

It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top engineering institute. This week’s quiz is on significant dates in films and literature.

Up to date

1 If the festival of Holi plays a part in the film Sholay, in which huge hit of the ’70s does the hero as a child remember his father being murdered by a man on Diwali? The climax of the film, too, is on Diwali, 20 years later?

2 In which 1993 film starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell does the hero find himself stuck in a time loop on February 2 in the town of Punxsutawney?

3 Which story is about a reporter in The Baltimore Sun who, touched by the story of a single father on a radio talk show, asks him to meet her on the top deck of the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day?

4 Which mega-hit of the ’90s was based on a real-life incident that occurred on April 15, 1912?

5 In which film did the title character go out for a ‘little run’ on July 5, 1976, and kept running till September 19, 1979? He ran across America four times before he decided to stop and go home.

6 In which film does the hero, Marty McFly, find himself in November 5, 1955, and has to find a way to get back to his own time period?

7 Which huge hit of 1990 was about someone accidentally left behind on December 22 while the rest of the family flew to Paris on its annual vacation?

8 In which critically acclaimed Indian film does the climax take place in Kolkata on the last day of the Durga Puja, when women are traditionally clad in red-and-white saris?

9 Guy Fawkes Night, also known as Bonfire Night, is a British tradition of exploding fireworks on November 5. It commemorates the events of 1605, when Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators attempted to blow up the House of Lords. Which dystopian 2005 film’s climax is on Guy Fawkes Day?

10 Which classic film starts with the events of Christmas Eve 1945, New York, where a 38-year-old ex-serviceman is contemplating suicide?

Answers

1 Zanjeer, Amitabh Bachchan’s first real hit as a solo hero. The film was loosely based on the American film Death Rides A Horse.

2 Groundhog Day.

3 Sleepless in Seattle, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

4 Titanic. The film won 11 Academy Awards.

5 Forrest Gump.

6 Back To The Future.

7 Home Alone. This was the film that made 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin a star.

8 Kahaani.

9 V For Vendetta.

10 It’s a Wonderful Life directed by Frank Capra. In the US, this film is often telecast on Christmas Day.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj