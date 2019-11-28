Water works

Audi’s new car offensive starts strong with 8th-gen A6
For a car stuck in a difficult-to-please mid-section of the luxury sedan market, the A6 needed the changes it ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my name correctly. But I don’t care because he’s always very friendly. Plus he looks a bit like Thor. Like in the recent Hollywood movie. Well — not EXACTLY. There’s no hammer, for instance. No shiny armour, no thunderbolts and lightning. Also he’s of Greek descent, not Scandinavian.
Okay never mind Thor! Back to the phone call: “So there’s a problem with the water heater,” he says. “It has to be replaced. So there won’t be any hot water tomorrow. Okay?” When the landlord says the water’s going to be cut off for the day it’s not as if the tenant can say much aside from, “Okay! Right! Thank you for telling me!” I put the phone down and say to Bins, “Better have your shower right now. Coz tomorrow we die.” Meaning, the water’s going to be cut off and life as we know it will grind to a halt.
“Huh?” says Bins, not looking up from his computer screen. We don’t have a TV, so he’s been watching the impeachment hearings non-stop, on his computer, using headphones. I remove an earpiece from his ear and shriek, “The water! It’s being cut off tomorrow from 8.30 onwards! And I have a deadline to meet tonight! And we’re going out recycling with Muriel! And without water we won’t be able to flush the toilets! And I’m too stressed to stop yelling!”
Bins refuses to hear anything when I shriek at him, so it takes at least an hour and several cups of tea before he accepts that there might be a minor problem. “It’s the hot water. Not the water tank. Stop worrying!” I flounce away, muttering about the refusal of some people to understand that a problem with the heater can easily result in some catastrophe with the water supply in general and then how will I meet my deadlines?
Later that evening, the new graphics software I’m using suddenly refuses to cooperate. By the time I finish my cartoon strip, it’s 3am. I decide I must have a shower before the water gets cut off. I get to bed at 4 and wake up at 6 to fill up bottles and buckets “just in case”. At 9, we head out to the UPS store because Bins has to post something. Then we rush back so that I have time to organise the recycling before Muriel arrives.
She calls to says she’s not ready to recycle, but we go out anyway. Then we get back just as Thor arrives, wanting to get in to check the pipes. My house now looks like a warehouse for water bottles and garbage. Fortunately, Thor’s too stressed to notice. “It’ll be turned back on at 5!” he hollers over his shoulder before dashing off again.
Sure enough, it is. “You worried for no reason!” chortles Bins. But I’ve fallen asleep and refuse to hear him.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
For a car stuck in a difficult-to-please mid-section of the luxury sedan market, the A6 needed the changes it ...
DBS Superleggera Concorde commemorates the first supersonic flight of 50 years ago
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
1More is slowly and steadily making its mark in India. It just never fails to impress. From great design, to ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...