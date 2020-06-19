Country roads to Mawkyrwat

Bajaj Auto to sharpen value quotient during Covid
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
There is nothing quite like the countryside of Meghalaya. It holds a special place in my heart, no matter where I am. Something about the rolling hills, little houses, winding roads, pine forests and shape-shifting clouds leave me feeling warm, fuzzy and melancholic. I think it was an emotion like this that inspired American singer and songwriter John Denver to compose the immortal Take Me Home, Country Roads.
What makes me more homesick is the fact that I am in Bengaluru, 3,000km away. And the yearning for my home state has become stronger because I know that, thanks to the lockdown, I won’t be able to return there soon.
More than anywhere else I want to revisit the small town of Mawkyrwat. A three-hour drive from Shillong, it offers the simple Khasi way of life. I fondly remember my last visit there. I accepted an invitation from a childhood friend who lives there — and I now count the four-day visit as among the happiest experiences in my life.
My friend Charles lives in a cottage with a large garden of wild flowers and ferns in the front. It’s a house that blends in nicely with the sleepy demeanour of Mawkyrwat. The town is made for rambles in the hills nearby and walks to the markets and back.
Another delight that defines mornings in Mawkyrwat is a dip in a crystal-clear stream near the cottage I lived in. I followed Charles there on all four days for a swim that kept me fresh through the day. A bridge overlooks the the narrow river and a dam downstream is where many residents gather to wash clothes, bathe or just frolic in the water.
Mawkyrwat is not just about long walks and idle hours. It is surrounded by a clutch of sites well known among tourists from Meghalaya and the neighbouring states. One is a hot spring in a nearby village called Jakrem. Unfortunately, some unaesthetic infrastructural work has deprived this spot of a place among the country’s most picturesque sites.
Another notable spot around Mawkyrwat is the Rilang river viewpoint, which lies in the neighbouring West Khasi Hills district. It gives you a clear view of the zig-zag trajectory of the river and the road that runs alongside.
We drove to several places in and around Mawkyrwat but the on-foot moments were clearly the best. One walking expedition led us to Tynnai, a tiny village of 70 families. On our way there, we stopped at a bridge across a river. The water that flowed underneath was so clear that we could see the rocks that dotted the riverbed, all from a height of about 60ft. On both sides of the river were trees with canopies that seemed to be as wide as the channel of water. Villagers were at a picnic when we walked down to the banks for some moments of quiet.
On another day, we went down a trail to find one side of a hill covered with silken grass and violet wild flowers. The other side, in stark contrast, was a steep fall. Down the same walking path we came across graves of villagers at the edge of the cliff, against the backdrop of an overcast sky. And we also met two women walking through knee-length grass with a small bucket and a metal clamp in hand. Believe it or not, the duo was collecting caterpillars for an evening snack. The worm is a local delicacy and is eaten fried or boiled.
A ropeway connects Mawkyrwat with many villages that are located several hundred feet below. It doesn’t ferry passengers but transports essential goods for the inhabitants of the tiny villages. Anyone who wants to visit these clusters of habitation has to travel on foot. The trek could easily take a few hours. I heard that the people of these villages suffered from lack of supplies in the initial days of the lockdown. The local administration then stepped in to provide some relief to the villagers.
When we walked down to the same villages, we found a stretch of road that had been dug up but not relaid. We took a diversion towards a small upward passage with bushes arched at the top. It felt like we were taking a tunnel that would lead us to a mystical land. And it truly did. We reached a village called Mawngap at the end of this passage. We sat on a hill and enjoyed a cigarette, while Mawngap ran its chores.
On the last day we took a rocky trail that led us to an open field atop a hillock. The skies were grey and the children of Mawten village were engaged in a game of football. And Charles and I were the only spectators around. Talk about the cherry on top!
Ramzauva Chhakchhuak is a writer based in Bengaluru
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Vespa ties up with Christian Dior for a limited edition 946 to go with matching accessories
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
The stock of Varun Beverages on Thursday broke out of the critical resistance of ₹700, which has been acting ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...