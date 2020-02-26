The house hunt: The tale of every single woman with a career

Being a financially independent woman seems fascinating until the ‘H’ word chooses to haunt you day and night. To many, the apparent fear of finding the right house for one’s own self seems to be a selfish desire. But, to some others, it is more than a mere wish.

My return to Chennai, after six years, had given me a taste of this scenario. Personally, I have no grudges against the city. Its vibrant culture, sea breeze, and fine blend of simplicity and luxury never ceases to amaze me. The house hunt, on the other hand, makes me wonder if the tale is quintessential of Chennai or not.

What often broke my heart was not the set of rules, but the amount one is expected to pay as a security deposit. The average sum amounts to 10 times of one’s monthly rent. This is applicable even if you occupying a space that is two square feet larger than that of a chawl in Mumbai.

Hence, searching for that ideal home, for a single career-driven woman, is difficult. The experience becomes worse when a woman is a fresher or a mid-career professional.

Not only does hygiene and security become a concern, but societal norms such as being age, the possibilities of live-in relationships and more have left many women hopeless. No offence, but many men are also attacked in the middle of the night and who prefer live-in relationships too.

So, here are few tips that could help you narrow down your choice to that one special space:Visit the place: Photographs are tools that you could use to make wise decisions. But nothing beats the joy of seeing the place in person.