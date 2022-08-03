India beat Windies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I cricket

India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Tuesday.

India chased down the target of 165 with six balls to spare with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a 44-ball 76. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 off 26 balls.

For West Indies, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes and Jason Holder took a wicket apiece.

India had won the first T20I by 68 runs before losing the second match by five wickets.

W. Indies set 164 as target

Earlier, invited to bat, West Indies posted 164 for 5 against India in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Kyle Mayers top-scored for the West Indies with a 50-ball 73 while Rovman Powell contributed 23.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 35 runs while Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh got one each.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 73, Rovman Powell 23; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/35).

India: 165 for 3 in 19 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 76, Rishabh Pant 33 not out; Akeal Hosein 1/28).