JioCinema signed 23 sponsors in the opening week of the Indian Premier League. JioCinema is Viacom18’s streaming platform, and has exclusive digital streaming rights for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Viacom claims that the number of advertisers and sponsors who have signed up with JioCinema for IPL 2023 is significantly higher than that for any digital streaming event in India.

The sponsors included (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar and Indeed.

The press release also claimed that the average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes during the weekend, which was up by over 60 per cent compared to last season’s first weekend and has sustained in the first week.

“The consistency with which we are delivering these numbers is evidence of the paradigm shift in sports viewing in India. Our sponsors and advertisers are rest assured of delivery and return on investment on JioCinema, as they have the security that they are paying only for the actual impressions delivered, unlike in legacy services,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “

JioCinema added that it saw over 375 crore views in the first week and around 147 crore views in the first weekend.

