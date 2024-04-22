After being crowned as the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 champion, India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh said achieving something big for "my country is very special."

Gukesh also admitted that he was relieved and happy after some stressful moments in his historic feat in Toronto. The 17-year-old Indian on Monday created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto.

"Last few days were very stressful. Now so relieved and happy. Not even after finishing my game," Gukesh told RevSportz on being asked when he started thinking that he had done it.

Asked about his support system and his team, the Indian Grandmaster was grateful to everyone who had contributed to his success.

"I was watching the other game. Now that it's done, I feel relieved and happy. To achieve something for your country is special. I don't want to take names, but I thank everyone in my support team, family and friends for this," said the 17-year-old."It's always an honour to represent my country and to achieve something big for myself and my country is very special," he added.

In Round 14, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory. With this victory, the 17-year-old became the youngest player to go to the World Championship final, where he will take on China's Ding Liren.

Gukesh said that a victory after the seventh round was really important in his journey adding that he looks forward to preparing well for the world championship match. "The victory after the seventh round was really important. I was upset but started feeling better the next day which was the rest day. That win gave me a lot of motivation. I'm very excited to win this and looking forward to all the preparation (for the world championship match). I don't care about records, but it's nice to be called the youngest Candidates winner," said Gukesh.

He became only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014.

