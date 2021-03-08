Business Laws

The National Judicial Data Grid today holds 18.09 crore case status and 13.59 orders and judgments, the Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, has said. At the click of a button, you can get any case status or judgment. In his speech at the Patna High Court, the minister said that ‘tele-law’ in India was another big success – 4 lakh kiosks in the country provide free, pre-litigation legal advice. If you click a button, you will reach one of the empaneled lawyers. You then put forth your case and you will get advice. Since its launch in 2017, 6.35 lakh advices have been given through this, the minister said.

Published on March 08, 2021
