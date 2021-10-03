Digital India

India is becoming all 0s and 1s. Latest data shows that the country has taken to digital payments like duck to water. Here is a snapshot of it: over 2 trillion transactions processed using Aadhar last year. United Payments Interface banking interface recorded highest ever – 3.6 billion transactions – in August. That eclipsed the previous record – up till May 2021, UPI had seen participation of 224 banks and had recorded 2.6 billion transactions worth over $ 68 billion. Investment inflow in the fintech sector is over $10 billion since 2016.