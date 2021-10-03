Business Laws

Digital India

| Updated on October 03, 2021

India is becoming all 0s and 1s. Latest data shows that the country has taken to digital payments like duck to water. Here is a snapshot of it: over 2 trillion transactions processed using Aadhar last year. United Payments Interface banking interface recorded highest ever – 3.6 billion transactions – in August. That eclipsed the previous record – up till May 2021, UPI had seen participation of 224 banks and had recorded 2.6 billion transactions worth over $ 68 billion. Investment inflow in the fintech sector is over $10 billion since 2016.

Published on October 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

digital payments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like