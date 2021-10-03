Digital India

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India is becoming all 0s and 1s. Latest data shows that the country has taken to digital payments like duck to water. Here is a snapshot of it: over 2 trillion transactions processed using Aadhar last year. United Payments Interface banking interface recorded highest ever – 3.6 billion transactions – in August. That eclipsed the previous record – up till May 2021, UPI had seen participation of 224 banks and had recorded 2.6 billion transactions worth over $ 68 billion. Investment inflow in the fintech sector is over $10 billion since 2016.
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...