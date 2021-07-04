Borosilicate nanoparticles

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Scientists at IIT-Madras have devised a process for producing borosilicate glass nanoparticles, which have a wide range of industrial applications, from resin matrix for dentures to cements and paints, due to their unique properties such as optical clarity, low electrical and thermal conductivity, and biocompatibility. The process that Somashekhar Hiremath and Bindu Madhavi J have designed, called micro-ECDM, is a non-conventional machining process in which material is removed due to spark eroding — namely, melting and chemical etching of the workpiece material. It mainly consists of a beaker that houses an auxiliary electrode as anode, tool electrode as cathode and a workpiece immersed in electrolyte solution. On applying voltage to the electrodes, electric discharge occurs between the tooltip and its surrounding electrolyte, and this is utilised to erode and etch the workpiece material in its vicinity in the form of debris, which are quenched in the surrounding electrolyte to form nano particles. The micro-ECDM process can thus machine features like holes, channels, structures, letterings and textures on engineering materials such as high-speed stainless steel and non-conducting glass.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...