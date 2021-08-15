Flip the BP switch

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
High blood pressure and high cholesterol are good friends, often accompanying each other in humans. Medical science has been trying to establish exactly how one influences the other but has found no clear answer yet. But, interestingly, in hypertensive rats, high blood pressure (BP) was found correlated with lower cholesterol compared with the ‘control’ group of rats with normal BP.
Research by Prof Nitin Mahapatra and his team at the IIT-Madras biotechnology department determined that a certain genetic pattern helps this inverse correlation.
For the sake of testing, the spontaneously hypertensive rat (SHR) model was developed about 60 years ago in Japan. “These rats display high blood pressure from 5-6 weeks of age (corresponding to 15-20 human years) and are widely studied for understanding cardiovascular disease pathogenesis as well as in drug development,” says Mahapatra.
The Wistar-Kyoto (WKY) rat is normotensive, showing normal blood pressure. The IIT-Madras team looked into the molecular or genetic basis for the inverse correlation between BP and cholesterol by ‘sequencing the genes’ of SHRs and WKYs.
Sequencing helps find the exact order of nucleotides — the building blocks of DNA. The four nucleotides — A (Adenine), T (Thymine), G (Guanine) and C (Cytosine) — are arranged in a different order for each of our genes. “We humans have some 20,000 genes — similar to rats and mice,” says Mahapatra. “Our research focused on the HMG-CoA reductase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of cholesterol... in deciding how much is produced in our liver.” The commonly used cholesterol-lowering drug family — statins — targets this enzyme.
The idea was to see if there was any difference in the DNA sequence of the HMG-CoA reductase gene between the SHRs and WKYs. After close to six years of research, the team identified a key difference in the ‘regulatory region’ of this gene. “For a particular gene, there are regions that determine whether more or less of the protein would be produced,” explains Mahapatra.
“Several nucleotides are different for the SHRs compared with the normotensive WKYs,” he says. At a specific regulatory region of the HMG-CoA reductase gene, the team detected a G nucleotide in SHRs and an A in WKYs. This difference at the ‘promoter region’ is “responsible for the lower quantum of HMG-CoA reductase, leading to lower cholesterol in SHRs”.
“For the first time, to the best of our knowledge, this study could explain the molecular basis of diminished cholesterol level in this animal model of human hypertension,” he says. “Further studies are anticipated to result in new therapies for heart disease,” he adds.
Now, the team is exploring the role of other genes involved in cholesterol synthesis or the metabolism for high blood pressure in SHR animals. “We are working on identifying unique DNA elements that may serve as master switches to lower cholesterol level in SHRs.”
So, in the future, could doctors flip a ‘switch’ to lower cholesterol levels? “Theoretically, yes. Though that hope is currently the realm of science fiction.”
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...