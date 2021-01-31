Business Tech

From the lab

Heat resistant wheat

| Updated on January 31, 2021 Published on January 31, 2021

Heat resistant wheat

Dr Vijay Gahlaut of the Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, is working on developing a wheat strain that can grow even in high temperatures. He is trying out DNA methylation technique — adding a methyl group (which is a methane molecule in which a hydrogen atom is replaced with another compound) to the DNA — to develop a wheat variety that is heat-tolerant. His research falls under a science called ‘epigenesis’, which means altering gene activity without changing the DNA sequence, an alteration that can be passed on to daughter cells. This research is significant in the context of global warming — farmers may not lose productivity if temperatures rise.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 31, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.