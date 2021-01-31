Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Heat resistant wheat
Dr Vijay Gahlaut of the Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, is working on developing a wheat strain that can grow even in high temperatures. He is trying out DNA methylation technique — adding a methyl group (which is a methane molecule in which a hydrogen atom is replaced with another compound) to the DNA — to develop a wheat variety that is heat-tolerant. His research falls under a science called ‘epigenesis’, which means altering gene activity without changing the DNA sequence, an alteration that can be passed on to daughter cells. This research is significant in the context of global warming — farmers may not lose productivity if temperatures rise.
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...