How drones can beat rush hour by ‘thinking’ on their landers

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Before maps software arrived on your phone, sheer experience helped you decide the route you would take to get out of home and back. At specific times of day, a certain junction was best avoided. At other times, you are on velvet as you’d be going against the traffic. Sounds simple enough. But how does a drone — an unmanned aerial vehicle — decide the quickest route for it?
Before we try and answer this question, here are a couple more: Does a drone need to decide which route to take? Yes, it does. Aren’t routes merely straight lines in the air, as the crow flies? Certainly not, as Prof Ashwini Ratnoo’s research shows.
Perception and planning are the two pillars that a drone’s utility depends on. The drone must be able to perceive where it is located, what is around it, and then choose a suitable path towards its destination, says Prof Ratnoo of the Department of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
Ratnoo’s lab at the institute works on the planning part of this ‘brain’. For a drone to function autonomously, it must be programed with algorithms that make human-like decisions with precision, says the September edition of the institute’s newsletter Kernel.
“At the outer level, if we have, say, three UAVs needing to service five destinations, then we need to program them to optimise the total time taken,” says the professor.
Beyond optimising, the code needs to take into account the capability of the drone. “Trajectories for the drones need to be decided. A sharp turn may not be possible. Also, we should ensure that the algorithm does not become so computationally intensive as to make the drone inefficient.”
Inefficiency here is not just about the time factor. Ratnoo says, “If the drone is in a confined place, then it can wait till the algorithm computes and tells it what to do. But if it faces a dynamic object — such as another drone approaching it — the algorithm has to help the drone quickly decide what to do.”
Drones can be useful in myriad areas — warfare, agriculture, anti-poaching measures, rescue efforts in disaster-hit unnavigable areas, and delivering emergency healthcare, among others.
Fine-tuning the fliers
What concepts do Ratnoo and his team use to make drones more efficient and safe? “Control systems is a large part of our work. Control theory is being used the world over in the guidance and control of vehicles.” Ratnoo also has a favourite that helps his team keep control of the efficiency aspect — bifurcation theory. “Bifurcation theory helps us use the same control algorithm structure to vary the control design parameters. So, much like flipping only one switch, I get to use the same algorithm to come up with varied trajectories that the drone could use. Moreover, retaining the same feedback structure in the control algorithm presents the best use of the drone’s sensing capabilities.”
That brings us to an even more interesting part of Ratnoo’s work: When multiple drones are in action, what else decides their paths? His team has worked on ‘Drone Skyways’ in collaboration with the Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber Physical Systems (RBCCPS) at the institute. The algorithms help create a corridor, or a virtual road, as the newsletter article puts it, for UAVs to travel safely. The drones fly at an altitude called ‘Class G’, which is closest to the earth’s surface, it explains.
In collaboration with colleague Prof Debasish Ghose, his group has participated in developing ‘CORRIDRONE’, a skyway for the movement of several UAVs that also features geo-fencing — that is, a virtual fence along the corridor. And, these corridors can be dynamic. “Meaning, once a drone passes a location, the geo-fencing around that space disappears and another drone can freely use it.”
“If two drones are in different lanes but likely to cross each other, the algorithm helps decide if one should speed up and clear the junction quickly or wait and let the other drone pass,” Ratnoo says.
Does that mean each drone carries inside itself the equivalent of an airport’s air traffic control system that helps avoid mid-air collisions? Not entirely, says Ratnoo. “Ground control stations are needed when we have multiple drones in a specific area. UAS Traffic Management is an important area of research that is being carried out globally.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...