Pandemic hits solar microgrid installations

Standalone off-grid solar solutions — increasingly preferred to achieve first access — were particularly hurt by the slowdowns during the pandemic, says the International Energy Agency. The deployment of solar standalone systems declined by more than 20 per cent in 2020, it says, quoting the Global Off-Grid Lighting Association. Travel curbs prevented installers from reaching households, since many countries did not consider off-grid solar companies as essential service providers. In addition, supply chain disruptions continue to push up the prices of solar cells and other electronic components. These factors, as well as weakened household incomes due to the pandemic, are expected to keep sales lower than before the pandemic in 2021.