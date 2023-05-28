Researchers at IIT-Madras have developed a technique to deliver large-sized biomolecules into live cells using infrared laser pulses.

This technology, known as ‘photoporation’ or ‘optoporation’, is a safe and effective method to transport molecules into cells for potential use in disease diagnosis and treatment.

Biomolecules are essential chemicals produced and utilised by living organisms, and form the basic building blocks of life. Nucleic acids, a specific type of biomolecule, make up the genetic material (RNA and DNA) in living organisms. The introduction of nucleic acids into living cells is called ‘transfection.’

Researchers worldwide are investigating multiple transfection techniques such as microinjection, electroporation (using an intense electric field to introduce small molecules into cells), and photoporation.

The team at IIT-Madras has been working to develop devices that perform parallel high-throughput photoporation for cellular therapy and diagnostics.

This method involves using a light, directly or indirectly, to create temporary nano pores in the cell membrane, allowing for the delivery of biomolecules like drugs, genes, and proteins.

“It is a precise and non-invasive technique that provides higher efficiency with lower toxicity and less damage to cells,” says Dr Tuhin Subhra Santra, associate professor, Department of Engineering Design, IIT-Madras.

The researchers created a titanium micro-ring device to be placed near the monolayer cells into which the molecules must be introduced.

When the micro-ring is exposed to infrared laser, photothermal bubbles are produced on its surface.

The bubbles are induced on the cell membrane; when they collapse, the resulting jet flow in the vicinity of the cell membrane creates nanopores.

Toughened bio-material

Dr Paramita Das, assistant professor at the Functional Nanocomposites Lab, Department of Chemical Engineering, IISER, Bhopal, has developed ‘ternary nanoparticles’ from biological materials such as carboxymethyl cellulose polymer. Ternary nanocomposites are composed of three distinct components at the nanoscale. These components typically include two types of nanoparticles and a matrix material that surrounds and binds them together.

Ternary nanocomposites exhibit unique properties arising from the synergistic interactions between the three components.

“These ternary nanocomposite films are not only flexible but also exhibit high tensile strength, stiffness, and toughness, and could be placed among the top end of the CNC-based bouligand-structured nanocomposites,” says a note from IISER, Bhopal.

Ternary nanocomposites have a wide range of applications in electronics, energy storage, catalysis, sensors, coatings, and biomedical engineering.

By manipulating the composition, size, shape, and distribution of the nanoparticles within the matrix material, researchers can design ternary nanocomposites with specific properties for different applications.

Today there is a need for high-performance, mechanically strong and lightweight engineering materials for various applications, including packaging, structural engineering, transportation, energy, environment, and aerospace.

Biological materials have outstanding mechanical properties because of the combination of multiple building blocks and sophisticated hierarchical arrangements at various length-scales, the paper says.