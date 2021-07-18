Spiking neuron for speedy, accurate AI

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The human brain is one of the most powerful and intelligent natural computers known to humankind. Neuromorphic computing refers to the field of technology where engineers try to build intelligent machines inspired from the working of mammal brains. Neurons and synapses are believed to be the most important building blocks giving rise to intelligence inside brains.
Researchers at IIT-Delhi, led by Prof Manan Suri, Department of Electrical Engineering, have invented a new spiking neuron model named DEXAT (Double EXponential Adaptive Threshold). The invention is significant as it will help build accurate, fast and energy-efficient neuromorphic artificial intelligence (AI) systems for real-world applications like speech recognition.
The work, being interdisciplinary, lies at the intersection of AI, neuromorphic hardware and nanoelectronics.
“We have successfully demonstrated the utilisation of memory technology beyond simple storage. We have efficiently utilised semiconductor memory for applications such as in-memory computing, neuromorphic computing, edge-AI, sensing and hardware security. This work specifically exploits analogue properties of nanoscale oxide-based memory devices for building adaptive spiking neurons,” Suri says in an IIT-Delhi press release.
The study demonstrated a neuron model with higher accuracy, faster convergence and flexibility in hardware implementation compared to other state-of-the-art adaptive threshold spiking neurons. The proposed solution achieves high performance with fewer neurons. The benefits of the proposed invention were shown on multiple datasets.
The scientists successfully demonstrated a hybrid nanodevice-based hardware realisation. The proposed nanodevice neuromorphic network was found to achieve 94 per cent accuracy even with very high device variability, indicating robustness.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...