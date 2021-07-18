Science and Technology

The National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, has created a database of genomic variations in oral cancer, the first of its kind in the world.

The database, which is a free resource, contains information on some 24 million clinically relevant somatic and germline variants, based on work done at the institute.

To provide value addition, NIBMG has included variant data from The Cancer Genome Atlas and data manually curated from peer-reviewed publications.

“dbGENVOC is not just a catalogue of genomic variants, it has a built-in powerful search engine. It also allows a reasonable extent of analysis to be carried out online, including identifying variants in associated altered pathways in oral cancer,” says NIBMG.

biotechnology
genetics
