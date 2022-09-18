Adobe buys out Figma

In a deal that marks consolidation of digital design, Adobe is acquiring Figma, a web-first collaborative design platform, for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. The company that revolutionised imaging through Photoshop is making sure it stays on top of the creative expression game by acquiring Figma, which pioneered product design on the web. Adobe already has a similar product Adobe XD - now it remains to be seen how it integrates its suite of creative products.

SHARE













