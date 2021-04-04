Connecting lives

A survey by Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, found that 56 per cent of people believed the photos they saw in the news over the past year had made them feel more divided than connected. However, 90 per cent of the surveyed also agreed photos had the power to connect them to others. That has sparked Adobe’s #LifeReflected user generated campaign. The company is teaming up with photographers to post a set of one-word prompts each week to inspire people to share pictures and create a digital photo album that shows how people are more connected than different. This will run till April 16.