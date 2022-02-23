Dabur ropes in Nagarjuna as brand ambassador

New ad campaign for South to be aired soon
Dabur India Limited has roped in Telugu film actor Nagarjuna as the new brand ambassador of its health supplements brand Dabur Chyawanprash for the South Indian market.
A new ad campaign specially crafted for the Southern markets featuring Nagarjuna will soon be aired across media platforms in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.
Published on
February 23, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.