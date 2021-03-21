Dentsu’s new force

Dentsu International has relaunched iProspect as a digital-first end-to-end global media agency. It will “deliver performance-driven brand building at scale”. iProspect has adopted the “Brands Accelerated” tagline for its reimagined logo. Amanda Morrissey, Global President, iProspect said, “We are a new force in the industry, one that draws on decades of expertise carefully brought together to create an agile, scaled, digital-first organisation built for the future and delivering today.”

The new iProspect will focus on how consumers behave in their digital world and apply that to real-world scenarios through “creative use of media, regardless of channel”. In India, Rubeena Singh (in picture) will lead the new agency.