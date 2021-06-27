Mobile video ads spurt

According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million mobile video viewers in India. The report, which throws light on the change in advertiser spends and the performance of video as a format, says there was a 194 per cent growth in Mobile Video Advertisements. Growing smartphone use has led to the spike. As 62 per cent of mobile users in India watch videos on their devices, brands have been quick to understand the impact of mobile video advertising. In-app video ad engagement peaked over the last year with a 23 per cent growth YoY in Click-Through Rate (CTR). When compared with other formats, in-app videos witnessed a 112 per cent higher CTR.