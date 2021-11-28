Marketing

nuggets

Nike just did it

November 28 | Updated on November 28, 2021

The Metaverse just got a high profile participant. Nike has swooshed into the virtual world within the Roblox video game platform, creating Nikeland, a space modelled after its headquarters, where players can outfit their avatar with Nike products. “Nike created this bespoke world with the backdrop of its world headquarters and inside Roblox’s immersive 3D space, building on its goal to turn sport and play into a lifestyle,” the sportswear maker said.

Published on November 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

virtual reality
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like