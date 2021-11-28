Nike just did it

The Metaverse just got a high profile participant. Nike has swooshed into the virtual world within the Roblox video game platform, creating Nikeland, a space modelled after its headquarters, where players can outfit their avatar with Nike products. “Nike created this bespoke world with the backdrop of its world headquarters and inside Roblox’s immersive 3D space, building on its goal to turn sport and play into a lifestyle,” the sportswear maker said.