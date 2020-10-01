Nuggets: Festive push

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Festive push
It’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off with some festive cheer offerings. HDFC Bank has launched Festive Treats, a financial services dhamaka wherein customers can avail special deals on all banking products.
From loans to bank accounts, there’s a lot on offer, with over 1,000 deals from leading players and over 2,000 hyper local offers through tie-ups with local merchants across semi urban and rural locations. Keeping Covid-19 in mind, the deals and offers can be availed of digitally.
Brewing Diwali plans
Starbucks India is celebrating the festival of lights with the debut of a new seasonal whole-bean coffee, Starbucks®Diwali Blend, to customers across India and select global markets. To overcome the challenges associated with creating a new coffee during Covid-19, Starbucks collaborated remotely with the local coffee team to trial, develop and roast the Diwali Blend. From different coordinates across the globe, the team successfully sampled different combinations together before landing on the final blend. This is Starbucks’ first coffee blend that’s been created remotely.
