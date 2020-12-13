On the Campaign Trail

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
A year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a social media petition triggered a #BringMcGrillBack movement among its fans. Now McDonald’s India North and East has launched a humorous #McGrillisBack campaign featuring actress Shreya Chaudhary, who takes a funny spin on the reactions from netizens on their love for Chicken McGrill. Created by DDB Mudra, the campaign, with the help of digital films, uses situational humour to highlight people’s unconditional love for the burger. Sure, we r lovin it!
Fortune Foods completes 20 years and, to mark the milestone, has launched a campaign highlighting the brand’s essence, ‘GharKaKhana’. The campaign celebrates home cooking and showcases the diversity possible — from pizzas to dhokla to khichdi to biryani — with its products. From oils the brand has expanded to food categories such as wheat flour, Basmati rice, pulses, soya chunks, besan and, now, ready-to-cook khichdi mixes. Well, home is where the cooking action is today, so it gets that right.
These days, brands don’t miss an opportunity to put out social media challenges, using influencers to sell their wares. The quirkier the better. So here comes the Sliding Comb Challenge from Marico’s Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil, which sees actor Kajal Agarwal pushing a comb through her hair to show how tangle-free it is and encouraging others to do it.
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...