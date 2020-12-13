On the Campaign Trail

Burger love

A year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a social media petition triggered a #BringMcGrillBack movement among its fans. Now McDonald’s India North and East has launched a humorous #McGrillisBack campaign featuring actress Shreya Chaudhary, who takes a funny spin on the reactions from netizens on their love for Chicken McGrill. Created by DDB Mudra, the campaign, with the help of digital films, uses situational humour to highlight people’s unconditional love for the burger. Sure, we r lovin it!

Milestone marker

Fortune Foods completes 20 years and, to mark the milestone, has launched a campaign highlighting the brand’s essence, ‘GharKaKhana’. The campaign celebrates home cooking and showcases the diversity possible — from pizzas to dhokla to khichdi to biryani — with its products. From oils the brand has expanded to food categories such as wheat flour, Basmati rice, pulses, soya chunks, besan and, now, ready-to-cook khichdi mixes. Well, home is where the cooking action is today, so it gets that right.

Sliding comb

These days, brands don’t miss an opportunity to put out social media challenges, using influencers to sell their wares. The quirkier the better. So here comes the Sliding Comb Challenge from Marico’s Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil, which sees actor Kajal Agarwal pushing a comb through her hair to show how tangle-free it is and encouraging others to do it.