On the Campaign Trail

Our eye was caught by a Daughter’s Day campaign, and also a few charming region specific advertisements that capture local flavours really well.

Homing in on memes

Interiors start-up HomeLane is batting with MS Dhoni in its new “Takatak Chakachak” campaign that uses a quirky meme format to tackle consumer fear and anxiety around doing up a home, and hopes to reach IPL audiences across all formats. The quirky campaign which will feature six ads in Hndi, Tamil, Telugu and English shows Captain Cool in a split-screen format with consumers taking on their queries.

Quirkier than ever

CRED, which has raised the bar for wacky ads, joins in IPL celebration with a hilarious campaign featuring India’s Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra, showcasing him in various avatars – a reporter, movie producer, marketing honcho – all trying to cash in on the frenzy around the javelin star. Chopra lights up the screen with his presence, scoring a big win for CRED.

Just a period

Hygiene brand Stayfree got its messaging right with its new Daughter’s Day campaign, which urges fathers to be involved in period conversations with their daughters. The film shows an audition for a Daughter’s Day ad but none of the dads who showed up knew that it was for Stayfree. Upon reading the script, they fumbled, stammered and stuttered, but the conversation slowly gets easier.

Ode to the Parippu Vada

PhonePe’s new ad series for a Kerala audience, created by Bang In the Middle, pays a delightful ode to the ubiquitous parippu vada - the State’s favourite snack. The witty ad combines the ease of payment with the joy and ease of eating a vada, which is found in every nook and corner of the State! Local flavours done right.

Coke’s Hug for Humanity

Coca Cola is fizzing up things by launching a new global brand philosophy and a new platform called Real Magic, which invites everyone to celebrate the magic of humanity. It also unveiled a new perspective on the Coca-Cola logo — which curves up like a ‘Hug’! From Open Happiness to a Hug for Humanity, this is one brand that is always in sync with times.