On the Campaign Trail

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Our eye was caught by a Daughter’s Day campaign, and also a few charming region specific advertisements that capture local flavours really well.
Interiors start-up HomeLane is batting with MS Dhoni in its new “Takatak Chakachak” campaign that uses a quirky meme format to tackle consumer fear and anxiety around doing up a home, and hopes to reach IPL audiences across all formats. The quirky campaign which will feature six ads in Hndi, Tamil, Telugu and English shows Captain Cool in a split-screen format with consumers taking on their queries.
CRED, which has raised the bar for wacky ads, joins in IPL celebration with a hilarious campaign featuring India’s Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra, showcasing him in various avatars – a reporter, movie producer, marketing honcho – all trying to cash in on the frenzy around the javelin star. Chopra lights up the screen with his presence, scoring a big win for CRED.
Hygiene brand Stayfree got its messaging right with its new Daughter’s Day campaign, which urges fathers to be involved in period conversations with their daughters. The film shows an audition for a Daughter’s Day ad but none of the dads who showed up knew that it was for Stayfree. Upon reading the script, they fumbled, stammered and stuttered, but the conversation slowly gets easier.
PhonePe’s new ad series for a Kerala audience, created by Bang In the Middle, pays a delightful ode to the ubiquitous parippu vada - the State’s favourite snack. The witty ad combines the ease of payment with the joy and ease of eating a vada, which is found in every nook and corner of the State! Local flavours done right.
Coca Cola is fizzing up things by launching a new global brand philosophy and a new platform called Real Magic, which invites everyone to celebrate the magic of humanity. It also unveiled a new perspective on the Coca-Cola logo — which curves up like a ‘Hug’! From Open Happiness to a Hug for Humanity, this is one brand that is always in sync with times.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...