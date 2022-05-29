On the campaign trail

With the curtains going down on IPL 15, the advertising decibel has come down, though tournament sponsors, the Tatas, reserved their arsenal for the last. For the rest, the fortnight saw fairly uninspiring ads

The responsible one

The IPL is where great campaigns have been launched. This time, it was the turn of the Tatas to release a powerful, stately campaign embodying its larger than life corporate values. The beautifully shot film created by Piyush Pandey shows us the nurturing, caring side of the organisation, which takes its responsibility to the nation seriously. The tagline — Koshish zimmedari nibhane ki resonates.

More options

Rebel Foods’ new campaign for its flagship brand Oven Story Pizza communicates its attractive proposition very clearly. What if two people want to order a pizza, but both want different flavours. The half-and-half pizza allows the customer to end the tyranny of lack of choice. Two people can have their pizza and eat it too, dictating it on their own terms.

The need for protein

Danone India’s new TVC for its Protinex brand is competent, but not exciting. The film shows a daily life situation where, unexpectedly called upon to lift a bucket of water, an adult struggles to do so. The film calls attention to the poor muscle mass and strength, and pushes for more protein intake.