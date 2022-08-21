Rediff’s NEXT agency

Home grown advertising media group Rediffusion has just launched NEXT, a next-gen agency that will focus on start-ups, fintech, e-commerce, edtech, e-Health and more. It not only includes advertising professionals, but also young strategists, technocrats, coders and data scientists.

Explaining the imperative behind this launch, Diwan Arun Nanda, Chairman of Rediffusion, said, “We thought that Rediffusion must do something extraordinary, and out-of-the-box in its 50th year. Back then in 1973, when we first started, India needed a red-hot creative agency that could discuss not just marketing strategy with clients, but also help shape the future of their brands. Today the demands on a new-age agency include understanding of new concepts, new products and ideas, new technologies, data stacks, data analytics, digital and more.”

The new agency will be headquartered in Mumbai, and will over the next 18 months expand to Delhi and Bangalore.