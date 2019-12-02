Companies

ராகுல் பஜாஜ்: கலகத்தின் குரல்

December 2 | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Vasanth KS

சமீபத்தில் உள்துறை அமைச்சர் மற்றும் பாரதீய ஜனதா கட்சியின் தலைவர் திரு அமித் ஷா கலந்து கொண்ட ஒரு விருது வழங்கும் விழாவில் பஜாஜ் குழுமத்தின் தலைவர் ராகுல் பஜாஜ் அவர்கள் இந்த அரசாங்கத்திற்கு எதிராக துணிச்சலாக எந்த ஒரு கருத்தையும் தெரிவிக்க முடியவில்லை என்றும் அப்படியே தெரிவித்தாலும் ஆட்சியாளர்கள் அதை எப்படி எடுத்து கொள்வார்களோ என்று ஒரு பயம் இருப்பதாகவும் தெரிவித்தார்.

எதிர்பார்த்தபடியே பஜாஜின் கருத்து அரங்கத்தின் உள்ளே மட்டுமல்லாமல் நாடு முழுவதும் எதிரொலித்தது. விழா மேடையிலேயே ஷா அவர்கள் இந்த அச்சம் தேவை இல்லாதது என்றும் அரசாங்கம் நாட்டின் பொருளாதார மேம்பாட்டிற்காகவும், கடந்த கால அரசாங்கங்களின் தவறான கொள்கைகளினால் சீர்கெட்ட நிர்வாகத்தை செப்பனிடுவதற்காகவும் சில நடவடிக்கைகளை எடுக்க நேர்ந்ததென்றும், அவை இப்போது முழுமை பெற்று பலன் அளிக்க தொடங்கியிருப்பதாகவும் தெரிவித்தாலும், பத்திரிக்கைகளிலும் சமூகம் வலைத்தளங்களிலும் பஜாஜின் குரலுக்கு ஆதரவாகவும் எதிராகவும் பலர் தங்கள் கருத்துக்களை தொடர்ந்து பதிவு செய்து வருகின்றனர்.

பஜாஜ் அவர்களின் பயமும் ஆதங்கமும் நியாயமானதுதானா, அதில் எந்த அளவிற்கு உண்மை இருக்கிறது என்று பார்த்தோமானால், இதற்கு ஆங்கில மொழி மரபில் (idiom) சொல்வதை போன்று 'the truth is somewhere in between' , அதாவது உண்மை இரண்டிற்கும் நடுவே இருக்கிறது என்று தான் பதில் சொல்ல வேண்டும்.

நரேந்திர மோடி அவர்கள் தலைமையில் செயல்படும் இந்த அரசாங்கம் ஆக்கபூர்வமான விமர்சனங்களை வரவேற்கிறதா இல்லை கெட்ட செய்தியை கொண்டு வரும் தூதுவனை குறி வைக்கிறதா (Shooting the messenger) என்பது ஒரு நீண்ட நெடிய விவாதத்திற்கான பொருள். ஆனால் ஒன்று மட்டும் தெளிவாக தெரிகிறது. இந்த அரசாங்கம் மோடியையும் அமித் ஷாவை மட்டுமே முழுமையாய் நம்பி இயங்குகிறது. இதனால் மற்றவர்களுக்கு -- அமைச்சரவை உறுப்பினர்களாக இருந்தாலும் -- முக்கிய தகவல்கள் '(தெரிந்து கொள்ள) தேவை இருந்தால் தெரிவிக்கப்படும்' (Need to know basis) என்ற அடிப்படையில் தான் சொல்லப்படுகின்றனவோ என்று பல சமயங்களில் ஐயம் எழுகிறது.

அமைச்சர்கள் மற்றும் அதிகாரிகள் இப்படித்தான் நடத்தப்படுகிறார்கள் (அல்லது அப்படிதான் வெளிப்பார்வைக்கு காட்சி அளிக்கிறது என்றால்), வெளியில் உள்ளவர்கள் தாங்கள் அந்நியப்படுத்தப்படுகிறோம், தங்கள் பங்களிப்பும் கருத்துக்களும் இந்த அரசிற்கு தேவை இல்லை என்று கருதுவதில் எந்த ஒரு ஆச்சர்யமும் இல்லை.

எல்லை தாண்டும் பயங்கரவாதிகளிடமும், நம்மை எதிரியாக பார்க்கும் அண்டை நாட்டு அரசாங்கங்களிடமும் கையாளும் அதே 'அதிர்ச்சி மற்றும் பிரமிப்பு' (Shock and awe) அணுகுமுறையை சொந்த நாட்டிற்குள்ளேயே, முக்கிய முடிவுகள் எடுக்கும் பொது காட்டக்கூடாது.

கதவை திற. கருத்து வரட்டும்

அதே போல, இந்த அரசாங்கத்தின் அபிமானிகள், ஏன் அரசாங்கமே அடிக்கடி சொல்லி பெருமைபட்டு கொள்ளும் ஒரு விஷயம் இந்த அரசில் பெருநிறுவனங்கள் தங்கள் பரப்புரைக்காக (Corporate lobbying) தங்கள் இஷ்டம் போல அதிகாரிகளை அணுக முடியாது என்பது. (இதே அணுகுமுறையை ஊடகங்களிடமும் இந்த அரசு கையாள்கிறது என்பது வேறு விஷயம்).

ஆனால் எல்லா பரப்புரைகளையும் பரப்புரைகளாக அப்படியே ஏற்றால் தான் குற்றம். அவற்றின் நிறை குறைகளை சீர் தூக்கி பார்த்து முடிவெடுப்பது தான் நல்ல அரசாங்கத்திற்கு அழகு.

ஆகவே, அரசாங்கம் தேசிய பொருளாதாரத்தின் அச்சாணியாக விளங்க கூடிய நிறுவனங்களுக்கும் அவற்றின் பிரதிநிதிகளாக செயல்படும் குழுக்களுக்கும் தனது கதவுகளை எப்போதுமே திறந்தே வைத்திருக்க வேண்டும். இது பொருளாதாரம் தன் ஆதாரத்தை தொலைத்து விட்டு தேடும்போது மட்டும் இல்லாமல் எப்போதும் தொடர வேண்டும்.

இது மட்டும் நடக்குமானால், பஜாஜ் மட்டும் அல்ல இந்த அரசாங்கமும் 'ஹமாரா சர்க்கார்' (நமது அரசாங்கம்) என்று கொண்டாடப்படும்.

Published on December 02, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cadila Healthcare gets board nod for amalgamation