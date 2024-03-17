Startup Mahakumbh, India’s first-of-its-kind three-day startup event which will kick start on Monday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, may soon become an annual event.

“India ranks at 40 in terms of innovation and our goal is to move up from this. Our aim is to make Startup Mahakumbh not just a big event, but also an annual event, which can further propel the growth of the Indian Startup ecosystem. The event aims to unite innovators nationwide and transform it into the largest global event of its kind,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

According to Sanjiv Singh, a joint secretary in DPIIT, the government’s endeavour to make India the best startup ecosystem in the world will get a boost from such events like Mahakumbh. He elaborated steps taken by the government including launching the Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry. The entire three days of Startup Mahakumbh have been very well curated to ensure that future entrepreneurs are benefitted, he said.

Officials and industry leaders who briefed the media on Sunday about the Mahakumbh, organised jointly by ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), said that they expect participation of over 2,000 startups and more than 1,000 investors. Besides, over 300 incubators and accelerators, as well as over 3,000 future entrepreneurs from across the states, are likely to attend.

“Startup Mahakumbh is like a melting pot that will bring together the funders and founders together and help transform the isolated journey of entrepreneurs, thereby helping them cultivate the right networks,” said Sanjay Nayar, Senior Vice President, ASSOCHAM.

Industry veterans and unicorn founders will host several workshops and masterclasses and delve into essential topics like crafting a business model canvas, pitching, and funding strategies to accelerate the growth of startups, the organisers said in a statement. Interactions with angel investors likely to offer insights into investor expectations, preparing current and budding entrepreneurs for future fundraising endeavours, it said.