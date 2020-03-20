50% of Toyota staff get WFH

Toyota has asked 50 per cent of its employees of its regional SBUs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to work from home.

A statement from the company said considering the developments on the Covid-19 outbreak in certain parts of the country, the company has decided that its Regional SBUs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will operate with a temporarily reduced headcount of 50 per cent. The balance of 50 per cent of the staff would work from home.

“This is initiated keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our employees. Further, we will continue to monitor the situation and take suitable decisions,” the statement said.