50% of Toyota staff get WFH

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Toyota has asked 50 per cent of its employees of its regional SBUs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to work from home.

A statement from the company said considering the developments on the Covid-19 outbreak in certain parts of the country, the company has decided that its Regional SBUs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will operate with a temporarily reduced headcount of 50 per cent. The balance of 50 per cent of the staff would work from home.

“This is initiated keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our employees. Further, we will continue to monitor the situation and take suitable decisions,” the statement said.

