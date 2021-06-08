63 Moons to challenge NCLT nod to Piramal’s DHFL buy

63 Moons Technologies on Tuesday said it plans to challenge the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving Piramal Group’s resolution plan for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

“63 Moons believes that the current resolution plan is contrary to law and against the interest of all DHFL's creditors, including non-convertible debenture holders,” it said in a statement.

The move comes a day after the Mumbai Bench of the NCLT approved the Piramal Group’s ₹37,250 crore resolution plan for DHFL, subject to certain conditions.

NCD holders disappointed

63 Moons holds over ₹200 crore of NCDs of DHFL. It had earlier filed an application in theNCLT, Mumbai seeking that the fraudulent transaction recovery benefit of about ₹45,000 crore filed by the DHFL administrator should come to creditors, including NCD holders and not to the buyer of the company.

“The current resolution plan is disappointing for NCD holders in as much as they stand to bear the greatest loss as opposed to any other party involved. Other members of the Committee of Creditors, which comprise mainly banks, have recourse to personal guarantees of promoters whereas NCD holders do not have any such contractual recourse,” it added. The statement added that NCD holders will be left high and dry with haircut of 65-75 per cent if, in future, such recoveries from fraudulent transactions are allowed to pass through to the resolution applicants, instead of the creditors.

“63 Moons is awaiting for the copy of the order and will be reviewing its options on the basis of advice from its legal advisors,” it said.

Another challenge

Fixed-deposit holders of DHFL are also planning to challenge the NCLT order in NCLAT as they want 100 per cent re-payment.

63 Moons said the Resolution Plan is drafted in such a way that it favours the resolution applicant or Piramal Group.

“Ascribing a value of ₹1 to the recoveries of fraud where claims are in excess of ₹45,000 crore creates unjust enrichment of the buyer (Piramal) at the cost of creditors,” it said, adding that Piramal has bid only for the current value of DHFL, which does not include these amounts that were taken away fraudulently.