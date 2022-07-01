74+ EV companies to showcase their technology during the ‘Green Vehicle Expo’ 

The third edition of the ‘Green Vehicle Expo’, 2022 was inaugurated at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre by Bhagawanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy. This year more than 74 companies from India and abroad are displaying their latest technology during the event.

“In today’s time, such exhibitions and conferences are of great importance as they bring together people engaged in the research, communication, and production of electric vehicles (EV). The discussion held during this event would be of value to policy makers in this field,” said, Bhagawanth Khuba.

The expo will showcase a range of new technology and products across electrical and hybrid vehicles. The aim of the event is to provide a platform for the original equipment manufacturers and industry players to explore the electrical market.

The expected visitors for the three-day event are close to 15,000. Participating companies are launching some of their new products during this event. Log9 Materials, a Bengaluru-based nanotechnology company, has launched four products on the first day of the exhibition.

“India has set goals to achieve 30 per cent EV adoption in the business-to-customer (B2C) sector and over 70 per cent adoption in the business-to-business (B2B) segment by 2030. To achieve such goals India needs to accelerate EV adoption through technologies made for India, and also, impetus on B2B electrification should be the go-to route to take,” said Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO, Log9 Materials.

Earlier today, before the Green Vehicle Expo kicked off, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) initiated an ‘EV Campaign 2022 and 152 EV charging stations in the city. Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister inaugurated the campaign.

“The cost of electric vehicles should be affordable for the common man, only then its usage would increase. The manufacturer should focus on this aspect,” said the CM. The State government has decided to induct more EV buses into BMTC. Karnataka is the largest producer of solar power in the country, he added.

The exhibition is on electrical and hybrid vehicles, components, batteries, GPS systems, and allied industries in association with the Karnataka Government, and other bodies. It will be held from July 1-3.