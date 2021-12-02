Companies

8i Ventures to raise $50 million fund for investing in fintech and consumer companies

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 02, 2021

The Fund II comes on the back of Fund I of $13 million which was raised in 2020

8i Ventures, an early-stage VC fund launched 8i Fund II of $50 million, with a sharp investment focus on nurturing consumer-tech and fintech companies in India. The Fund II comes on the back of Fund I of $13 million which was raised in 2020. 8i’s Fund I was a successful debut VC fund with multiple category winners in its portfolio including Slice Card, M2P, EaseBuzz and Blue Tokai. Slice Cards emerged as a unicorn this week, after raising $220 million from Tiger Global, Insight Partners and Advent International.

Vikram Chachra, Founding Partner says, “Every friction point for consumers in finance and consumption, is a billion-dollar start-up opportunity. We believe that the Indian economy’s shift to digital presents a $3 trillion market cap opportunity for start-ups over the next decade. At 8i, our mission to seed the founders building the pillars of India’s new digital economy.”

Also read: 8i Ventures starts Fund II raise, with a target corpus of ₹400 crore

8i Fund II is targeting a $50 million Assets Under Management fund to invest in a larger portfolio of winners with higher ownership. The larger fund will give 8i the ability to make bigger bets, with a continued focus on early-stage deals. The fund’s cheque sizes will range between $500,000 to $5 million, depending on the growth stage and maturity of the company. 8i ventures expects to announce the first close of Fund II during Q1 of 2022.

“Three out of six start-ups seeded by 8i Fund I have multiplied their GMV 7X to 28X in the last 18 months. We expect several of the 8i Fund I companies to achieve IPO scale in the next 24-36 months. With 8iFund II, we have additional firepower to lead Seed and Series A deals to support our portfolio companies till they break out and attract late-stage VCs.” says Chachra.

Published on December 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like