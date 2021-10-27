97% Indians seek tech intervention to support work and career goals: Oracle

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Nearly 97 per cent of Indians want technology to help them navigate through their life, as people were left feeling “stuck” in their careers and personal lives over the past one year. Around 68 per cent of Indians felt their mental health has been deteriorating in 2021, and are seeking technological intervention to make work and decision making easier.
In a survey conducted by Oracle and HR advisory firm of more than 14,600 employees, managers, HR leaders, and C-level executives across 13 countries, it was found that around 91 per cent Indians were negatively impacted last year with 44 per cent struggling financially, 36 per cent suffering from declining mental health, 32 per cent lacking career motivation and 31 per cent feeling disconnected from their own lives.
While the ‘Great Resignation’ had become a norm globally and employers struggled with high attrition rates, many said they weren’t satisfied with their employers’ support. For India, this number stood at 96 per cent among respondents. 49 per cent respondents were looking for organisations to provide better learning and skilling opportunities; 37 per cent wanted more money, 47 per cent were looking for new roles within company; 48 per cent wanted more flexibility and 41 per cent need technology to help navigate their careers.
Around 92 per cent of Indian respondents believe that robots can support their career development better than humans and 44 per cent believe that robots are better at giving unbiased recommendations.
Deepa Param Singhal, Vice President, HCM, Oracle Asia Pacific told BusinessLine, “The Indian economy has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with the government aggressively pushing for reforms such as Digital India. These policies, as well as the overall structural changes we are seeing in the economy in terms of technology adoption, have an impact on the workforce's mindset, as they gradually realize the potential of emerging technology and the role it could play in transforming their careers. The AI-enabled HR-Tech can be used as a powerful tool to empower employees and organizations to make data-driven decisions that are free of human error, quick, transparent, and dependable, allowing them to focus on other tasks that require extensive human involvement.”
She added, “Success is no longer defined solely by financial security or progression; emotional and psychological well-being is indeed important, and employees are optimistic about their future are regaining control of their lives, with 84% Indian respondents believing they will have some or complete control over their professional lives in 2022.”
