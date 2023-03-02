Brands have begun padding up as broadcast and team sponsors for the inaugural season of Women Indian Premier League (WIPL) which starts from March 4. Despite being a brand new property, WIPL franchises have managed to attract strong interest, and are busy finalising deals. Interestingly, several women-centric brands that are new to sports sponsorship, are opening their innings with WIPL.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, told businessline: “The response from brands has been really good. We have onboarded sponsors from across categories. Some are women-centric brands, while others are completely new to the sports sponsorships space. Some brands have also inked two-year sponsorship contracts. We believe that the Women’s Premier League will be a turning point in Indian cricket.”

Delhi Capitals has roped in JSW Paints as the principal sponsor for its women’s team. Other key sponsors include brands such as Sportsbuzz11, Navyasa, Yatra.com, Joy Personal Care and Galaxy Basmati Rice.

“Since the property is still in its nascent stage, the first season will be a learning experience for all stakeholders. We have managed to achieve our sponsorship targets for the first season,” Malhotra added.

Marking their space

Team franchises are finalising deals for various spots, including front of jersey, right chest, back of jersey, lead arm, non-lead arm, helmet and lead trouser. Tata Group as the title sponsor has also bagged the right chest spot on all team’s jerseys.

In a tweet, Royal Challengers Bangalore announced that Kajaria Ceramics, Mia by Tanishq, Dream11, Vega Beauty, Himalayan Face Care and Puma, have come on board as key sponsors for its WIPL team.

Mumbai Indians has roped in brands such as Lotus Herbals, Ashok Leyland, Dream11 and Sonata Software among others as key partners for its women’s IPL team.

Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said: “We are incredibly proud to support the talented women cricketers who are breaking boundaries in sports. Our brand values combined with the prowess of these women cricketers resonates strongly with our loyal consumers, pan-India and overseas. “

A brand strategist pointed out that several women-centric brands have come onboard, with hopes that WIPL will attract a significant female viewership. In some cases, brands that were already associated with a franchise’s IPL team have also picked up sponsorship spots for its women IPL team, an executive pointed out.