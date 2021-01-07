ABB India launches circuit breakers for electrical retail market

ABB India has launched Formula DIN-Rail-- a complete range of Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) and Isolators for the electrical retail market which is estimated to be worth $250 million.

The ABB Formula DIN-Rail portfolio with its design, provides optimum protection to electrical circuits from possible damages caused by overload, short circuits, and earth leakages in buildings, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

The range of products are manufactured in ABB’s factory located in Bengaluru, with a production capacity of 12 million pole of MCBs per year.

“Our range of protection devices is designed to significantly improve electrical performance of both residential and commercial units, creating safe, sustainable homes and buildings for the future,” said C P Vyas, President- Electrification business, ABB India Ltd.

