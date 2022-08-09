ABB India net profit more than doubles to ₹147 cr in June qtr

ABB India on Tuesday said its net profit more than doubled to₹147 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a profit of ₹68 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Its total revenues rose to ₹2,053 crore in the quarter from ₹1,425 crore a year ago.

The company follows January to December financial year.

"Consistent focus on execution, value-added volume mix, and consistent, assured deliveries to our customers have led to our overall growth. Our proactive engagement across high growth market segments have reaped benefits even as uncertainties of inflation and a tight supply chain persist," ABB India MD Sanjeev Sharma said.

Balanced portfolio sustains growth

In an ongoing high-demand environment, while the commodity cycles look at some easing, ABB India’s well-balanced portfolio for diverse customers across market segments will continue to act as a catalyst for growth, he noted.

"We are well positioned to work with customers and partners for the digitalisation and decarbonisation of Indian industries while operating with best-in-class sustainable practices. After a successful start to the first half, we expect to continue leveraging our local and global strengths for growth in the second half of 2022," Sharma said.

Total orders for the quarter were at ₹2,767 crore compared to ₹1,689 crore in the year-ago period.