Abbott India Q2 net profit up 6% to ₹192 crore

Drug maker Abbott India on Friday reported a 6.41 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹192.33 crore for the quarter-ended September 30, 2021, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹180.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,222.06 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹1,054.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Abbott India were trading at ₹19,758 per share on BSE, down 1.25 per cent from their previous close.